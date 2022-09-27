McAllen stabbing suspect arrested
The McAllen Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man accused of stabbing another man on Sunday.
Angel Luis Montanez was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to a news release from the department.
Montanez's bond is set at $28,000 for both charges.
Police responded to the area of the 1500 block of Mobile Avenue Sunday morning, where they found a person who was stabbed, according to a news release.
The unidentified man was hospitalized in serious condition.
