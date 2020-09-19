x

McAllen stops distributing sandbags as Tropical Storm Beta heads away from the Valley

Saturday, September 19 2020
The city of McAllen will stop distributing sandbags at 2 p.m. Saturday as Tropical Storm Beta heads away from the Rio Grande Valley.

McAllen had originally planned to distribute sandbags from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

