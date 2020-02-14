x

McAllen Takes Home McHi Girls Soccer Invitational Title

MCALLEN - McAllen hosting the McHi Girls Soccer Invitational over the weekend.

The Lady Bulldogs getting to the championship contest against Juarez-Lincoln.

Big purple taking home the title, 5-1.

