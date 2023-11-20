McAllen teacher's union reacts to passage of Proposition 9

Retired teachers and public school employees are getting a pension increase next year after voters in the state approved Proposition 9.

The amendment brings a crucial cost-of-living raise for all public school employees. That includes bus drivers, librarians, and cafeteria workers.

Public school retirees have not seen a cost-of-living increase since 2004.

“Even now with passing Proposition 9, which we're so extremely grateful for, it's not yearly. I's a one-time increase, and then that's where our checks will stay until we can convince our state legislature that we need an annual cost of living increase,” American Federation of Teachers in McAllen representative Beverly Avila said.

As part of the increase, those who retired before Aug. 31, 2001, will get a 6% increase in their pension. Those who retired after that date and before Aug. 31, 2013 will see a 4% increase.

Those who retired after that date will see a 2% increase.