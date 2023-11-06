McAllen teen wins national youth award for community work

A McAllen-native recently won the 2023 National Youth of the Year Award in New York City.

Alejandra Llanos, 18, was recognized for her countless hours of community service, and she hopes to bring more representation at the state and national level.

From shy and reserved to being a voice for her community, Llanos is working to become a policymaker to create change.

"To work under government. The financial side of policy. I want to work in the Treasury Department to be able to allocate the funding that goes to communities for such public services," Llanos said.

Since she was seven years old, Llanos has been giving back to the community through the McAllen Boys and Girls Club.

From summer camps to front desk work, she helped facilitate the club activities.

"Outside of the Boys and Girls Club, I'd help with park cleanups, community events, fall festivals winter festivals and school events too," Llanos said.

The Nikki-Rowe graduate put in over a thousand hours of community service. Free work that earned her the National Youth of the Year Award in New York City this past month.

"That was amazing. It was really fun," Llanos said.

Out of six finalists from each region of the country, Llanos took home the big title, along with a $50,000 scholarship and a new Toyota Corolla car.

Something she credits to her community for believing in her.

