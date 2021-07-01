McAllen to hold collective bargaining agreement signing ceremony

The city of McAllen and the McAllen Fire Union is set to sign a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday.

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez says it’s an agreement or contract for the next four years.

"It is important to invest in our first responders, not just with compensation, but in equipment, resources, training, and anything that helps make their job of protecting us better and easier," McAllen Mayor Javier Vlilalobos said in a statement.

Rodriguez added that this has been in the works for weeks.

"We've had collective bargaining in McAllen for the past 20 years and it's part of state law that allows firefighters, police officers, to bargain for compensation and other elements of their employment," Rodriguez said.

The new collective bargaining agreement for 2021 through 2025 passed by a clear majority with 99.1% in favor.

“It's something that the city the citizens of McAllen voted in favor of and so what it does it requires us to negotiate a for those type of things, their compensation," Rodriguez said.

Money will go into additional resources, equipment, educational pay and leave.

Rodriguez said funding and budget will be finalized September 2021.

The contract will into effect this October.