McAllen to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place in McAllen on Thursday.

Pre-registration begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. and can only be done via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Parking Lot. Entrance for the onsite registration is on Ithaca and 29th Street, according to a news release.

The clinic will target healthcare workers, anyone 65 years of age and older and anyone 18 and older with certain health conditions.

The vaccine clinic on Thursday will start at 8 a.m. for all pre-registered residents at the McAllen Convention Cenyer located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard.