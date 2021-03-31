McAllen to hold second dose vaccine clinic
The city of McAllen will hold a second dose vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 31, at the McAllen Convention Center.
The clinic is only for people who received the first dose on March 3, 2021.
The clinic begins at 8 a.m. at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Blvd.
McAllen officials advise the following:
- · Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
- · Bring clearance letter from their physician
- · People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
- · There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle
- · Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
- · Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them