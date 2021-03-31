McAllen to hold second dose vaccine clinic

KRGV File Photo

The city of McAllen will hold a second dose vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 31, at the McAllen Convention Center.

The clinic is only for people who received the first dose on March 3, 2021.

The clinic begins at 8 a.m. at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Blvd.

McAllen officials advise the following: