McAllen to host second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

City of McAllen officials, in conjunction Hidalgo County, will be hosting a second dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic on Friday, May 28 at the McAllen Convention Center.

Located at 700 Convention Center Blvd., the second dose Moderna vaccines are for those who were vaccinated on April 30 at the same location.

The clinic is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. through 10 a.m., according to a news release form the city.

Those receiving the vaccine are asked to arrive by 8 a.m. and bring an updated registration packet, which can be found online. The entrance to the clinic will be through 29th St. and Col. Plummer Dive/Galveston Ave.

Those vaccinated on that day will receive a free admission to the International Museum of Arts & Science.