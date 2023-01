McAllen twin runaways found, police say

The McAllen Police Department has located the two teen runaways, according to a Monday news release from the department.

Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen last Saturday, according to a news release.

Police didn't disclose further details.