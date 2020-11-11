McAllen VA fighting hunger among veterans and military families

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System and the Coastal Bend Food Bank will host a food distribution drive-through event for veterans on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The event will take place from 9 a.m to 11 a.m at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic located at 901 East Hackberry Avenue.

Veterans must present a valid VA identification card to confirm their Veteran status.

For more information contact the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank Retail Partnership Manager Yara Doyle at (956) 904-4533.

Watch the video for the full story