McAllen VA fighting hunger among veterans and military families
The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System and the Coastal Bend Food Bank will host a food distribution drive-through event for veterans on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The event will take place from 9 a.m to 11 a.m at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic located at 901 East Hackberry Avenue.
Veterans must present a valid VA identification card to confirm their Veteran status.
For more information contact the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank Retail Partnership Manager Yara Doyle at (956) 904-4533.
