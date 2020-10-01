McAllen woman accused of vandalizing houses of worship pleads not guilty

A McAllen woman accused of vandalizing multiple houses of worship in May pleads not guilty.

Erica Garza, 38, of McAllen waived her arraignment that was scheduled on Thursday morning.

According to the McAllen Police Department, she is accused of using paint to vandalize theBasilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle and Temple Emanuel in McAllen.

Garza is currently out on bond and has a pre-trail hearing set for Oct. 29.

