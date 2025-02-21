McAllen woman arrested after attempting to smuggle cocaine through Progreso Port of Entry

A McAllen woman was arrested after she attempted to smuggle nearly 50 pounds of cocaine at the Progreso Port of Entry "in a single enforcement action," according to a news release.

The news release said U.S. Customs and Border Protection referred a vehicle, driven by the 21-year-old female, for secondary inspection.

Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 20 packages containing 48 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $638,172, according to the news release.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP, and the woman was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations special agents; a criminal investigation was initiated.