McAllen woman fears for her health after 5 days without power

It has been a tough week for many families across the Valley dealing with freezing temperatures and power outages.

AEP Texas reports nearly 3,000 people in the Valley are still without power as of Friday.

McAllen resident Maria Helena Perez is one of those still left in the dark. Now, after five days of facing the cold without electricity her family is worried it's affecting her health.

"There's really no way for her to get completely warm," Margaret Espinoza, Perez's granddaughter said. "So, that's been really hard for her."

Espinoza said that due to the blackouts her grandmother has been unable to use her heart monitor and breathalyzer treatments for her asthma. A recent doctor visit determined that Perez's heart is acting up, something they says hasn't happened in years.

"I think it's just the climate of everything," Espinoza said. "The stress of the pandemic and then obviously this happening, it's caused a lot of stress on her heart."

The family said they've tried reaching out to their electric company but they still don’t know when their power will be restored.

"This neighborhood that's predominantly elderly people," Espinoza said. "We don't think that it's right for them to be without electricity. We're hoping and praying that things will get better."