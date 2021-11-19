McAllen woman released from the hospital after battling Covid for nearly 100 days
After spending nearly 100 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, a McAllen woman is home.
Vanessa Mata, 31, left Rio Grande Regional Hospital on Thursday. She was admitted into the hospital in August and placed on life support.
After months of extensive treatment, she began to improve and got to go home to her family.
