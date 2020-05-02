McHi Grad Earns All-American Honors
McALLEN - McHi grad Serena Cervantes wrapped up her second year of wrestling at Schreiner University as an All-American.
Our Erica Ross has this CHANNEL 5 Sports update.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen dentistry takes precautionary measures for patient safety
-
Inside look at reopening of Mission restaurants
-
Health protocols enforced as La Plaza Mall reopens in McAllen
-
Boca Chica beach temporarily closed due to SpaceX testing
-
A look inside: Restaurant in McAllen reopens dining area