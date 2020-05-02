x

McHi Grad Earns All-American Honors

2 hours 23 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 May 01, 2020 10:02 PM May 01, 2020 in Sports

McALLEN - McHi grad Serena Cervantes wrapped up her second year of wrestling at Schreiner University as an All-American.

Our Erica Ross has this CHANNEL 5 Sports update.

