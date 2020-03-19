x

McHi's Soto Reaches 100 Career Goals

3 hours 18 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 5:58 PM March 19, 2020 in Sports

McALLEN - Sophia Soto is a scoring machine for the McAllen High soccer team.

The senior standout recently reached an impressive career milestone.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days