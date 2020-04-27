McHi student staffers highlight bittersweet finale in 2020 yearbook

MCALLEN – It doesn’t matter how old a person is. School yearbooks bring back memories.

Flip through the pages and a person might find some familiar faces, great memories and even some embarrassing ones.

Yearbooks take a lot of time to develop, edit and adjust. At McAllen High School, 60 students make up the yearbook staff. They say finishing the publication was strange for all of them this time around working remotely.

Even out of school and knowing they wouldn’t go back to the campus, the staff continued to work. They got creative.

Using Google Docs and every type of social media platform possible, they began to reach out to students – documenting heartbreak and triumph through the pandemic.

