Medical Breakthroughs: Doctors experimenting with new radiation treatment to combat brain tumors

A new tool the size of a postage stamp is helping destroy indestructible brain tumors.

Anthony Parise has been battling those tumors for years.

Parise was initially diagnosed with lung cancer, but an MRI revealed the cancer had spread to his brain.

He said he underwent two brain surgeries to remove the tumor, and two rounds of radiation.

“Now we're in a situation where we have a patient who has lung cancer, but the only spot where they have the lung cancer in their whole body is in his brain,” neurosurgeon Matthew Shepard said.

Shepard said he believed the gamma tile is Parise's last option.

“We implant little tiles that are implanted with some radiation seeds that emit a low dose radiation over several weeks to months,” Shepard explained.

The gamma tiles slowly dissolve, and there's no surgery needed to remove them. Traditional radiation treatment requires patients to come into the hospital as many as 30 times to receive treatment.

“[With the gamma tile] you set it, and you forget it because you put the radiation therapy in, and then you don't have to come back to the hospital,” Shepard said.

Parise is now tumor-free.

The gamma tile is typically used to treat bladder and prostate cancers, and its usage to train brain tumors is relatively new.

Only one in 74 patients with a gamma tile experienced hair loss.

The gamma tile is currently being used only on patients whose tumor recurs, and when post-operative radiation or chemotherapy options are limited.

Watch the video above for the full story.