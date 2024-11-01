Medical Breakthroughs: Protecting your children from hearing loss

Around 26 million men and women suffer from hearing loss.

That can lead to issues with communication and social isolation. There's even a risk of dementia.

Kids and teens can also suffer from hearing loss. More than five million kids have the same problem. So, does your child have selective hearing? Or could they possibly have the beginning of hearing loss?

Normal every day activities can cause noise-induced hearing loss in children.

"Shooting firearms without hearing protection, playing in rock bands, listening to your headphones too loud for too long, that actually does put some people at risk for losing access to sounds that they need to be able to hear for language development," Tobias and Battite Hearing Wellness Pediatric Audiologist Dr. Brian Fligor said.

Fligor says noise over 75 decibels can start to damage a child's hearing. Normal conversation is 60 decibels, but some constant noise from things like hair dryers, motorcycles, music, sirens and fireworks can do irreversible damage.

There could be a problem if you notice your child has trouble hearing soft or faint sounds, if they complain conversations are muffled, or if they ask you to repeat things.

"So one of the first things that a child is going to report if there are some concerns about hearing loss, is they're going to have a ringing, buzzing, hissing noise in their ears," Fligor said.

So it's up to parents to protect their children. Most importantly, if you think there's a problem, get your child's hearing checked with their doctor.

One common myth Fligor says is that parents think if they can hear the music coming out of their child's headphones that it's too loud. When, in fact, you don't have to hear it for it to already be damaging your children's hearing.

And remember, not all hearing loss is permanent. It can also be caused by excess wax in the ears, an infection or head trauma.