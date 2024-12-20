Medical Breakthroughs: Providing care to expectant mothers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Having a baby can be one of the happiest times in a woman’s life. It’s also considered one of the most dangerous! The U.S. has the highest rate of maternal mortality of any high-income nation, with Black women the most at risk. Some hospitals are making sure expectant moms have the help they need to have a healthy pregnancy.

Ten little fingers and ten little toes — it all seems perfect — but the days and months after giving birth can be life-threatening.

“It can be a very dangerous time in a woman's life,” said Candace Knight, PhD, RN, FAAN of the Nurse-Family Partnership of Greater Alabama.

The majority of deaths in the U.S. in women after birth are caused by mental health conditions, excessive bleeding and cardiac issues.

A study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and gynecology reports Black pregnant women are three times more likely to die than white patients.

“Where someone lives determines their access to care, right? Also, their socioeconomic status determines their access to care,” explained Prof. Knight.

According to the CDC, 80% of all pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are preventable. That’s why the school of nursing of UAB is one of the first in the country to make sure every expectant mother has access to healthcare.

“We serve women who live in poverty,” Prof. Knight told Ivanhoe.

In their nurse-family partnership, the nurse becomes the family’s advocate.

“These nurses go out starting in pregnancy and through baby's second birthday,” explained Prof. Knight.

They educate mothers about available resources, help them communicate with their healthcare team, and teach them how to navigate the system.

“It's really whatever the family needs,” said Prof. Knight.

Making sure mom and baby have the support they need for a healthy birth and bright beginning.

Mississippi had the highest maternal mortality, followed by New Mexico. Meanwhile, California and Massachusetts had the lowest. The CDC has created the Eliminate Maternal Mortality Program, which partners with 39 states to help implement interventions aimed at preventing pregnancy-related deaths.