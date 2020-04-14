Medical expert discusses proper face coverings for community use

WESLACO – These days, when stepping out of the house for an essential trip, it’s mandatory for people to covering up their mouth and nose.

It’s the new norm in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. There are three main types of masks people can use.

Lisa Aguilar, with Health Nurse at Harlingen Medical Center, says people can use surgical or procedural masks, which can be purchased independently, as well as homemade masks.

However, when it comes to N95 masks, those are not recommended for community setting use.

Watch the video above for the full report.