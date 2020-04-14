Medical expert: No evidence unborn babies can contract coronavirus

HARLINGEN – Pregnancy is supposed to be a joyful time, but being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic is bringing added stress to expecting mothers in the Rio Grande Valley.

For Jacqueline Villafranca, her pregnancy has been different compared to her first with many visits now happening through telemedicine. Her biggest worry is all the unknown about the virus.

However, Lena Speck Hopkins, an OGBYN at Harlingen Medical Center, says research has not shown unborn babies can contract the virus.

Hopkins says in the few cases worldwide where a baby did contract the virus, happened after birth.

Watch the video above for the full report.