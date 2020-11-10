Medical experts advise against gathering for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, people are preparing to celebrate the holiday — and trying to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Health experts advise Rio Grande Valley residents to stay home and celebrate with household members.

“We are at a very critical juncture in time with the COVID outbreak and the potential for a life saving vaccine, which is very close to becoming reality," said Dr. Antonio Falcon, the Starr County health authority. "I just think it would be a shame to lose lives unnecessarily between now and that point."

People who insist on celebrating with friends and family should eat outdoors, bring their own food and keep the gathering as small as possible.

