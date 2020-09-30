Medical experts recommend wearing a mask during outdoor exercise

During the coronavirus pandemic, many people switched from gym workouts to outdoor exercise.

Whether or not to wear a mask while exercising outdoors, though, remains a thorny subject.

Some people wear masks on city hike-and-bike trails, concerned about catching or spreading the coronavirus. Others don't, reasoning that the risk is minimal because they're outdoors and more than six feet away from others.

"If you're running out in a trail, that it's not very packed with people, the chances of getting an infection are lower," said Dr. Cruz Alberto Bernal of DHR Health.

Medical experts recommend wearing a mask because reducing the risk of catching COVID-19 outweighs any temporary inconvenience.

