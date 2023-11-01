Medical experts to hold diabetes panel in Hidalgo County

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley have been diagnosed with it.

Endovascular Specialist Dr. Pedro Mego talks more about the effects of diabetes if left untreated. He also gave information on a diabetes expert panel set for Monday, Nov. 13 in Weslaco, and Tuesday, Nov. 14 in McAllen.

Watch the video above for the fuul story.