Medical official: Valley hospitals equipped to handle surge in infected patients

MCALLEN – The coronavirus pandemic is forcing many doctors in harder hit areas to scramble for equipment. The Rio Grande Valley now has 35 known infections.

Local medical officials say they are ready, equipped and have plans in place if hospitals should get a surge of patients or run short of supplies.

Staff at McAllen Medical Center have been planning for about a month for worst case scenarios.

Regional officials say hospitals have also started keeping a close eye on supplies of personal protection equipment.

