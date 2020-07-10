x

Medical professionals endure ongoing changes in logistics amid pandemic in the Valley

3 hours 23 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 July 10, 2020 7:27 PM July 10, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Rudy Mireles

As the Rio Grande Valley moves into the surge phase of the coronavirus pandemic response, logistical needs are changing daily — some by the hour.

Averaging 30 calls per day before the pandemic, Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon says COVID-19 has put a strain on his team. He said they’re currently receiving far more than 100 calls per day.

Sheldon says his department and others around Cameron County have handled the crisis well. However, as cases surge, they’ve asked for more help and they’ve received it — for now.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days