Medida preventivas para aumentar la seguridad vial en jóvenes

1 hour 16 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, October 19 2022 Oct 19, 2022 October 19, 2022 11:16 PM October 19, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Durante la campaña nacional de seguridad en los conductores adolescentes, las autoridades se enfocan en reducir los accidentes de tránsito donde este tipo de conductores especialmente se ven involucrados.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

