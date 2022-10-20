Medida preventivas para aumentar la seguridad vial en jóvenes
Durante la campaña nacional de seguridad en los conductores adolescentes, las autoridades se enfocan en reducir los accidentes de tránsito donde este tipo de conductores especialmente se ven involucrados.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
Raymondville man arrested on charges of sexual acts with a child
-
Testimony concludes in federal trial tied to Weslaco water plant
-
CPS, Brownsville police investigating death of teen boy
-
Heart of the Valley: Breast cancer survivor shares her journey
-
No injuries reported in Port Isabel fire