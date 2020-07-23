Memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants intimidating 2020 Census participants

President Donald Trump issued a memorandum this week to exclude all undocumented immigrants from the apportionment base following the 2020 Census.

Some census advocates say that the memorandum has already intimidated undocumented members in the Rio Grande Valley.

LUPE Census advocate Mari Ramero said this latest discussion of extracting citizenship data is making undocumented immigrants even more fearful of filling out the census.

"There are challenges, people saying they don't want to give their address or any form of identification," Ramero said.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, has also criticized the memo releasing a statement that reads:

"The Constitution is clear the census is meant to count every person living in the United States regardless of immigration status,” Gonzalez said. "At the end of the day the census is meant to help every person living in this country. This should not be a wedge issue."

Residents can still fill out the census in person, online or over the phone and there no questions about citizenship.

