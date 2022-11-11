Memorial burial service held in Mission for Army veteran killed in action

Mission city officials, veterans and family honored the life of a Valley veteran on Friday with a memorial burial service at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.

U.S. Army Cpl. Antonio de Jesus Tijerina was killed in action in 1950 during the Battle of Unsan in North Korea. His body was never recovered, but he was declared dead Dec. 31, 1953.