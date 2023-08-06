Mercedes Grad Clower Signs With Dallas College North

MERCEDES - Mercedes High School and RGV standout guard David Clower is headed to Dallas College North to play college basketball. This week Clower signed his letter intent at the Mercedes High gymnasium earlier in the week to solidify his college basketball destination.

Dallas College North is coming off a an NJCAA championship this season and hoping Clower's scoring ability and athleticism on defense will help them have another great season.

Clower was an offensive star averaging 22 points per game for the Tigers last season. He was named the All-Area Player of the Year by The Monitor.