Mercedes Grad Clower Signs With Dallas College North

2 hours 16 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, August 06 2023 Aug 6, 2023 August 06, 2023 12:34 AM August 06, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

MERCEDES -  Mercedes High School and RGV standout guard David Clower is headed to Dallas College North to play college basketball. This week Clower signed his letter intent at the Mercedes High gymnasium earlier in the week to solidify his college basketball destination.

Dallas College North is coming off a an NJCAA championship this season and hoping Clower's scoring ability and athleticism on defense will help them have another great season.

Clower was an offensive star averaging 22 points per game for the Tigers last season. He was named the All-Area Player of the Year by The Monitor.

