Mercedes investigators recover gun in ongoing deadly conduct investigation

Mercedes investigators have recovered a gun in an ongoing deadly conduct investigation.

The Mercedes Police Department says the five juveniles involved in the case could be facing additional charges.

RELATED: Mercedes police detains five juveniles after chase

The five juveniles, three males and and two females, were detained after a chase in an alleged stolen car Sunday morning.

Police believe the juveniles may be involved in a couple of shootings on the 300 block of South Colorado Avenue and 800 block of South Virginia Avenue.

Mercedes police are working with other law enforcement agencies to solve other crimes that may have been committed by the same juveniles.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Mercedes police at 956-565-3102.