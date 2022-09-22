Mercedes ISD selects new interim superintendent

Mercedes Independent School District has named Richard Rivera as interim superintendent.

Rivera replaces Nancy Castillo, who was appointed interim superintendent in June, after the district's former superintendent, Carolyn Mendiola, was placed on paid administrative leave following her arrest early June.

On June 3, police arrested Mendiola on a charge of interference with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor.

Mendiola was taken to the Hidalgo County jail following her arraignment, where a judge set her bond at $5,000. Mendiola was released from jail the same day, records show.

The superintendent is accused of interfering with several cases that are considered public duties involving the school district, according to Mercedes police Sgt. Frank Sanchez.

Trustees with Mercedes ISD voted to place Mendiola on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

