Mercedes ISD to hold vaccine clinic for staff, students 12 and up, Monday

Credit: Heather Hazzan / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0

The Mercedes Independent School District will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for staff and students ages 12 and up from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at the Mercedes High School Gymnasium.

Students ages 12 through 17 will need a parent or guardian present to receive a vaccine; Minor Consent and Consent to Receive Vaccination forms will be provided at the clinic.

Adult Consent and Consent to Receive Vaccination forms will be provided to students over 18.