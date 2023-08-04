Mercedes man sentenced to 10 years in prison after barricading himself in ex-girlfriend’s home and shooting at police officers

David Jacques Lopez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A 31-year-old Mercedes man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to shooting at police officers during a standoff with them in 2020.

As part of his plea deal, David Jacques Lopez will spend 10 years in prison on charges of deadly conduct and unlawful restraint.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bond set at $3.2 million for man accused of shooting at Mercedes police officers

Officers with the Mercedes Police Department responded to the 600 block of south Washington Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at around 3 a.m. where they found a woman barricaded inside her home by a man with a gun. Her three children were also inside the home.

The man was identified as Lopez, the woman’s ex-boyfriend. Lopez reportedly shot at police officers through the window when they arrived, according to previous reports.

Officers were able to arrest Lopez, who was originally charged with attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer, burglary of habitation, and unlawful restraint, court records indicate.

Lopez’s trial was set to begin on Wednesday, but Lopez pled guilty to two charges of deadly conduct, and a charge of unlawful restraint and burglary of habitation. Lopez was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each charge, which will run concurrently, records show.

Records also show that Lopez will receive jail credit for the 967 days he spent in custody.