Mercedes middle school ordered to shelter in place after alleged threat

Sgt. William G. Harrell Middle School in Mercedes was ordered to shelter in place Wednesday after administration encountered a note with an alleged threat, according to a news release from the district.

Campus administration immediately called a shelter in place and notified proper authorities.

After learning about the incident, the Mercedes Independent School District immediately launched an investigation into the matter, the district said.

School officials say the safety of staff and students is the district's main priority, adding that all threats to schools are taken seriously and are investigated thoroughly.

The Mercedes Police Department remains at the scene.

