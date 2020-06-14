Mercedes police capture man wanted for gang-related aggravated assault

Nelson Castro is in custody and charged aggravated assault, said police Chief Dagoberto Chavez.

UPDATE 10:42

A man wanted for aggravated assault in Mercedes is now off the streets.

Mercedes police Chief Dagoberto Chavez confirmed they have Nelson Castro in custody.

The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Sunday night.

Investigators believe the assault happened at approximately 11:41 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of North Vermont Avenue, said police Chief Dagoberto Chavez.

Officers arrested Brian Flores, 18, of Mercedes, on suspicion of aggravated assault and failure to report a felony, Chavez said. They're searching for another man, Nelson Castro, who is also accused of aggravated assault.

Chavez said investigators believe the assault is related to gang activity.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the police department at 956-650-5058.