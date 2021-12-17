Mercedes selects interim chief of police

Blanca Sanchez. Photo credit: City of Mercedes

The city of Mercedes selected an interim police chief following the resignation of police Chief Roy Anthony Quintanilha.

Assistant Chief of Police Blanca Sanchez was appointed to serve as interim police chief, the city of Mercedes announced in a news release.

The appointment went into effect Friday, the same day Chief Quintanilha’s resignation, city Secretary Kristine Longoria said in an email.

Sanchez began her career in public service with the city of Mercedes in 1987 and has over 30 years of law enforcement and local government experience, according to the news release.

She has worked at the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Constable's office where she moved her way up to chief deputy constable. She also holds a Master Peace Officer's License and returned to the Mercedes Police Department in 2012, and she was appointed assistant chief of police in January of this year.