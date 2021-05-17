Mercedes to host second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

The city of Mercedes will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m on Wed., May 19, at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Ground, located at 1000 North Texas Avenue.

According to a news release, the second dose clinic is only for people who received their first dose on April 21.

The clinic will be a drive-thru, and patients are asked to bring a photo ID and vaccination cards.

Recipients are asked to download and print the vaccine fact sheets and fill out the forms. Residents are asked to arrive at the same scheduled time as their first dose appointment.

The clinic is a joint effort by Hidalgo County, Precinct 1, the city of Mercedes, and the Mercedes Independent School District.

Click here to download the vaccine registration packet.