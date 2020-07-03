Messy Mercedes Lot Being Cleaned Up

MERCEDES – A messy Mercedes neighborhood is being cleaned up after some residents voiced their frustrations.

People living in the South Colorado Avenue neighborhood were upset after finding a pig and a goat living near their property.

The Mercedes building inspector and code enforcer said the property owner was due in court Jan. 10 but didn’t show up.

The owner was then instructed to clean up his property and he’s now complying.

He has until next week to remove the animals and debris.

If he fails to do so, the city said they’ll have to clean up the mess and put a lien on his property.