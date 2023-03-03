Mexican President Says He Will Not Attend Meeting with Trump
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won't pay for a border wall.
Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS.— Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017
Pena Nieto's message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.
