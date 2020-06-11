Mexico labor lawyer to be held pending trial on riot charges

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A judge in Mexico has ordered a labor lawyer jailed pending trial on charges that prosecutors say stem from a protest this year and not from her leadership of strikes last year that won higher pay for workers at “maquiladora” assembly plants in the border city of Matamoros. The ruling came as protests continued Thursday in both Matamoros and in Mexico City demanding the release of Susana Prieto. She faces charges of inciting riot, threats and coercion, and her case has drawn attention beyond Mexico. On Wednesday, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka issued a statement calling for Prieto’s release. Prosecutors say Wednesday the charges arose from a protest in March and don't involve the wave of successful strikes in early 2019 at 48 export-oriented maquiladoras in Matamoros.

