Mexico reports more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases, a single-day record

4 hours 14 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 July 03, 2020 5:02 PM July 03, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Mexico reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — a single-day record for new infections.

More than 200,000 people in Mexico have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started.

That number includes 1,812 people in Reynosa and 1,354 in Matamoros.

