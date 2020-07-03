Mexico reports more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases, a single-day record

Mexico reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — a single-day record for new infections.

More than 200,000 people in Mexico have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started.

That number includes 1,812 people in Reynosa and 1,354 in Matamoros.

