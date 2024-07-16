Mexico’s General Election Nearing
WESLACO – Mexican citizens in the U.S. have three days to get their ballot in for the upcoming presidential election.
The general elections will take place Sunday, July 1.
Ballots from those registered and living in the U.S. have to be received in Mexico’s central elections office by Saturday.
Watch the video above for more information.
