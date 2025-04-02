Miércoles 2 de Abril: Caluroso y ventoso, temperaturas en los 94s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s
-
Starr County judge lays out future plans during State of the County...
-
Georgia woman admits to smuggling firearms into Mexico through Brownsville port of...
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency to provide financial assistance to flood affected...
-
Hidalgo County to spray for mosquitos in McAllen
Sports Video
-
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state...
-
Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels discusses team's mindset heading into playoffs
-
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise...
-
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after up-and-down regular season lifts team...
-
Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting wins state title