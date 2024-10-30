Miércoles 30 de Octubre: Lluvias dispersas, temperaturas en los bajos 90s
More News
News Video
Owner arrested after dog bite nearly severs neighbor's finger, Rio Grande City...
Mission fire chief resigning
Mercedes mother arrested after 2-month-old child suffers fractured elbow, rib
Texas General Land Office acquires Starr County ranch for border wall construction
UTRGV lecturer awarded the 2024 Regent's Outstanding Teaching Award
Sports Video
Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
Sharyland and McAllen High share district title with victories in season finales
Edinburg takes down Edinburg North to share district title
