Migrant Child Continues with Sponsor Family
WESLACO – An 8-year-old migrant child is continuing to live with his sponsor family.
The child was caught in the middle of a custody battle between the feds and his parents in Guatemala for nearly a year.
The dispute began after the boy’s father chose to leave him in the U.S. when he was deported last year.
Authorities say the child’s parents also picked an unqualified sponsor family, under current federal rules, but they didn’t give up and won the legal fight.
The sponsor mother says the child is already enrolled in school.
