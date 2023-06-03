Miley, Astros to take on Thornton, Blue Jays on Friday

By The Associated Press



Houston Astros (87-48, first in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-81, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (13-4, 3.13 ERA) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (4-8, 5.34 ERA)

LINE: Astros -200; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Houston will face off on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 26-40 in home games. Toronto has hit 203 home runs as a team this season. Randal Grichuk leads the team with 23, averaging one every 21.2 at-bats.

The Astros are 36-31 in road games. Houston's team on-base percentage of .350 is first in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the club with an OBP of .409.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 50 extra base hits and is batting .236. Bo Bichette is 15-for-45 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Bregman leads the Astros with 32 home runs and is batting .289. Jose Altuve is 14-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Astros: 8-2, .294 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Carlos Correa: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

