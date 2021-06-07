Milwaukee looks for series sweep over Rangers

By The Associated Press



Texas Rangers (58-58, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-56, second in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (10-6, 3.06 ERA) Brewers: Jordan Lyles (7-7, 4.97 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will sweep the series over Texas with a win.

The Brewers are 35-24 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 188 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 39, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 23-36 on the road. Texas has slugged .443 this season. Danny Santana leads the team with a .576 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. The Brewers won the last meeting 3-2. Adrian Houser notched his fifth victory and Keston Hiura went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Pedro Payano registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 65 extra base hits and is batting .336. Hiura is 9-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 46 extra base hits and is batting .276. Santana is 10-for-42 with a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage), Christian Yelich: (back).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.